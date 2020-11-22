Lea County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating man, for questioning in shooting

The Lea County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with locating Devarian Rashad Gibson for questioning about a shooting of a Hobbs man.

The shooting which happened on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m., happened in the area of Comanche Street and Warpath Street in Hobbs, NM.

Now the Lea County Sheriff's investigators are asking the community for help with locating Devarian Rashad Gibson, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.