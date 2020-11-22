Lea County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating man, for questioning in shooting

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Lea County Sheriff's investigators are asking the community for help with locating a man for questioning in the shooting of a Hobbs man.
The shooting which happened on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m., happened in the area of Comanche Street and Warpath Street in Hobbs, NM.
Now the Lea County Sheriff's investigators are asking the community for help with locating Devarian Rashad Gibson, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Investigators are asking that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Devarian Gibson to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Investigators at 575-396-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or send a Facebook private message.