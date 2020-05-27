LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is asking for help of a suspect who fled from arrest.

The public is being asked to help with the capture of 24-year-old Jose Armando Muro Jr.

Muro is wanted for Aggravated Fleeing (4th-degree felony), Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicles (4th-degree felony), Reckless Driving (misdemeanor), and Speeding (misdemeanor).

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jose Armando Muro Jr., the sheriff's office is asking that they contact Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or send the Lea County Sheriff's Office a private message on Facebook.