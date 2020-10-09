Lea County Sheriff's Office asks community for help locating homicide suspect

The Lea County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with locating 29-year-old Enrique Jaramillo.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with locating murder suspect, Enrique Jaramillo.

29-year-old Jaramillo of New Mexico, is wanted for shooting 25-year-old Aaron Grogan of Eunice New Mexico.

Enrique Jaramillo is charged with murder, bribery or intimidation of a witness, tampering with evidence, firearms or destructive devices, receipt, transportation or possession by a felon, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

The Lea County Sheriff's Office is warning that Jaramillo is armed and dangerous and there should not be an attempt to apprehend him.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Enrique Jaramillo, they are asked to contact Eunice Police Detective Jessica Gonzales at 575-394-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.