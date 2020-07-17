Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide

This is an ongoing investigation and will require further updates

LOVINGTON, N.M. — On July 14 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Lea County Sheriff's Deputies responded in reference to a deceased male body near Cody Lane and Dakota Road in Lovington, NM.

Investigators responded to the scene and located the male subject, later identified as Davan Perales, a 21-year-old from Hobbs.

Perales had been shot multiple times.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.