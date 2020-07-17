Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide

LOVINGTON, N.M. — On July 14 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Lea County Sheriff's Deputies responded in reference to a deceased male body near Cody Lane and Dakota Road in Lovington, NM.
Investigators responded to the scene and located the male subject, later identified as Davan Perales, a 21-year-old from Hobbs.
Perales had been shot multiple times.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005, or send the Lea County Sheriff's Office a message on their Facebook page.