Lea County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating New Mexico man charged with embezzlement

After an investigation into Tracey Westby, the investigation found that $18,223 of diesel and unleaded fuel had been charged to the B&D Services fuel cards.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Lea County Sheriff's investigators are asking the community for help locating Tracey Westby, a New Mexico man charged with 3rd-degree embezzlement.

After responding to a call at B&D Services on Sept. 28, in reference to embezzlement, the victim Kristi Musgrave stated that she had discovered some of the company's fuel cards missing.

She also found that there were many fuel transactions between June 2020 and September 2020.

After reviewing the video footage obtained by Musgraves, she identified a blue-green pickup truck with a missing tailgate, as a truck that belonged to 32-year-old Tracey Westby, who was a former employer of the company.

Musgraves also identified Westby and the truck at several fueling locations in Hobbs, New Mexico from video footage obtained from those locations.

On Sept. 30, Lea County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

With the description of the vehicle, deputies discovered that it matched the description given to Lea County Sheriff's investigators given by Musgraves.

Tracey Westby was identified at the traffic stop and taken into custody on unrelated charges.

He was later released after paying his Eunice Magistrate Court fines.

With further investigation, Lea County Sheriff's investigators were able to locate the two fuel cards belonging to B&D Services.

Investigators also found another fuel card belonging to CKJ Transport.

Investigators learned that charges totaling $18,223 of diesel and unleaded fuel had been charged to B&D Services fuel cards between April 2020 and October 2020.

There were no charges charged on the CKJ Transport fuel card because it was canceled.

Investigators are now asking the community for help locating Tracey Westby.