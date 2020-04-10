Lea County implements Oilfield Patrol Unit

In response to an increase of oilfield criminal activity, Lea County has implemented an Oilfield Patrol Unit.

The implementation of this unit comes after an increase in oilfield criminal activity.

Since April, the Lea County Sheriff's Office has responded to oilfield larcenies, unlawful taking of motor vehicles, and criminal damages to property, leading to Sheriff Helton forming the Oilfield Patrol Unit.

The focus of the unit will be on providing a law enforcement presence in the oilfield and to notify companies of unsecured equipment, tools, vehicles, etc.