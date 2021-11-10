Las Cruces man arrested in Brewster Co. after attempting to smuggle 67 undocumented migrants

Concealed inside the truck were 67 undocumented migrants, including four children and three people with prior aggravated felonies.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A Las Cruces man is in jail after the Department of Justice says Border Patrol arrested him for human trafficking.

According to a press release, Javier Duarte, 22, was driving a box truck through the Highway 118 checkpoint when he was referred for a secondary inspection.

Concealed inside the truck were 67 undocumented migrants, including four children and three people with prior aggravated felonies.

Duarte is being charged with one count of transportation of aliens and one count of aiding or assisting aliens to enter the country who were previously convicted of an aggravated felony.

If Duarte is convicted, the DOJ says he could face up to 10 years in prison on both counts.