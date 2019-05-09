MIDLAND, Texas — A man has been arrested after a shooting threat circulated on Facebook today.

The post stated a shooter was on the way to Midland from Lamesa.

After police received several calls about the post, they said the threat was not credible, but are now working on an investigation along with other agencies.

That's when Texas State Troopers made an arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing and details are limited at this time, it's also unclear why that person is being question.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.