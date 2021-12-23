Kiosk worker arrested following incident at Midland Park Mall

The vendor was found to be drunk and has been charged with resisting arrest.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police say a kiosk worker at the Midland Park Mall has been arrested.

According to an MPD spokesperson, a civilian was approached by the worker who was trying to sell him something.

The man told the salesman no but the vendor began following him around the mall trying to pick a fight.

That's when the man revealed to the kiosk seller he had a firearm to get him to leave him alone.

No shots were fired and the two parted ways.

However, police later found that the kiosk worker was drunk. He has been arrested and is charged with resisting arrest.