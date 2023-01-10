Judge denies bond reduction request for mother accused in murder of 8-year-old

Megan Lange's bond was set at $3 million.

ODESSA, Texas — A woman accused in her son's death will be staying in jail for the foreseeable future.

Megan Lange is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 and injury to a child.

According to authorities, Lange is accused of strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Rodolfo Reyes, the boy's stepfather, is also facing the same charges.

Lange had a bond hearing with Judge John Low Tuesday to request a bail reduction. Her bond was set at $2 million for the capital murder charge and $1 million for the injury to a child charge.

Judge Low denied Lange's application for a bond reduction. She has been in the custody of the Ector County Sheriff's Office since her arrest on Nov. 21, 2022.

Reyes' court cases are still pending at this time, according to the Ector County District Attorney's Office. His bond was also set at $3 million total.

Six other children that were in the home following the 8-year-old's death are in the custody of CPS.

At this time there are no further court dates listed for Lange.