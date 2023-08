On Monday, Jonathan Roy Dawkins, charged for a 2020 murder, took a plea deal of 30 years and will serve that time in the Texas Department of Corrections.

Dawkins will serve that time in prison.

According to Ector County court records, his bond was set at $500,000 as of October, 2020.

Back in June 2020, Dawkins shot the victim multiple times and then fled on foot.