Joint violent crime operation in Midland/Odessa results in arrests

MIDLAND, Texas — On May 24th and 25th, due to a significant increase in violent crimes in the Midland/Odessa Area, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division had a two-day collaborative operation with multiple law enforcement partners to target and disrupt violent crime and apprehend violent criminals.

As a result of the collaborative effort, 84 traffic stops were conducted and 26 people were arrested. Nine of those arrested were taken into custody on felony warrants and 17 were on-sight felony arrests for various charges. Six firearms were seized including one stolen firearm; over $57,000 in stolen vehicles and property was recovered; over $28,000 in U.S. Currency derived from illicit means was seized; 32 felony warrants and 10 misdemeanor warrants were served. Additionally, significant amounts of Cocaine, Methamphetamine and Heroin were seized.