Johnny Hernandez found guilty of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Hernandez received 50 years in prison for the Murder charge and 20 years for the Aggravated Assault charge.

ODESSA, Texas — Johnny Bryan Hernandez was found Guilty of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon by an Ector County jury.

Hernandez was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the Murder charge and 20 years in prison for the Aggravated Assault charge.

Back in January of 2020, Hernandez was arrested by police after he and Johnathen Payen Sanchez shot at two 18-year-olds.

After being transported to the hospital, one of the 18-year-olds died.

They attempted to flee the scene, but were arrested soon after by police.