MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man has been sentenced to 35 years in jail after he was convicted for two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant using a deadly weapon.

Jessie Martin Pena, 30, was arrested in August 2018 after Midland officers were called out to check on a disturbance possibly involving weapons.

When police arrived, they saw Pena leaving the house. He then took off into the backyard and tried to climb over a fence.

During this, Pena pointed a gun at the officers and fired. The officers fired back, but no one was hit.

A jury convicted Pena on October 2.