HOBBS, N.M. — A Hobbs man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Jesse Ray Taylor, 44, was arrested on December 16, 2016 by Lea County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration, a third degree felony.

On July 23, 2019, the DA's office amended this to a 2nd degree felony.

Taylor was found guilty on two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree on July 25, 209.

He was sentenced to 15 years in jail, with 10 years of incarceration and 5 years suspended. Taylor will also serve an indeterminate term of probation and parole.

Taylor is now a registered sex offender in Lea County and will be required to continue the lifetime registration upon release from the New Mexico Department of Corrections.