Judge orders Jenny Cudd's trial pushed back

In court documents, the judge cited the complexity of the mass investigation into the Capitol riot.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of this story.)

A judge has pushed back the date for Jenny Cudd's trial for her participation in the Capitol riots on January 6.

Cudd was supposed to appear in court on Friday, but according to court documents, Judge Trevor McFadden has granted her team's request to push the trial date back.

The main reason cited for this is due to the fact that hundreds of other people are also currently being charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Because of this, there are thousands of tips and pieces of evidence that authorities are still going through. Due to the complexity of this investigation, the judge stated moving forward with the trial at this time would likely result in a miscarriage of justice.

The government is reportedly prioritizing items for suspects who are detained, meaning results for those will be prioritized in the next 30 to 60 days.

Defendants who are not detained will then be prioritized after this time period.

This decision follows Cudd's requests to have her trial separated from Eliel Rosa and moved from Washington, D.C. to West Texas. Cudd also previously requested to go to Mexico on a work-related trip and was given permission.