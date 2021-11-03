Jenny Cudd requests for trial to be moved to West Texas

Court documents cite "pretrial prejudice" as a concern for holding her trial in the Washington, D.C. area.

Jenny Cudd is asking a judge to separate her case from Eliel Rosa's and move the trial to West Texas instead of Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Cudd is requesting the changes on a basis of "prejudice".

Cudd believes that pretrial publicity, as well as community prejudice in the area, could impact the jury pool and give her an unfair trial.

In the request, the document claims "the jury who would hear the facts in Washington D.C. is the most politically prejudiced jury in the entire country."

They also claim Cudd was singled out by media in the D.C. area, compared to the over 200 other people who have also been arrested concerning the riots.

Her team is requesting the move to West Texas since this is where she and her codefendent reside, as well as witnesses who will be called for the defense.

The request also cites cases where the Supreme Court overturned a ruling when a venue change was not granted following "prejudicial pretrial publicity".

Cudd and Rosa are both facing felony charges following their participation in the Capitol riots on January 6.

Their charges are obstruction of an official proceeding remaining in a restricted building or grounds disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.