An Irving mother has been charged with capital murder in the slaying of her 8-year-old son.

Police found the 8-year-old boy dead when responding to a call of an unconscious person at about 7:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane.

Irving police said Tisha Sanchez, the child's mother, was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the case.

The boy was identified as Joevani Delapene by the Dallas County medical examiner.

Authorities didn't reveal further details but said they're working to determine a motive in the slaying.