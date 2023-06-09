An investigation is underway after a murder happens in Odessa

OPD is investigating a murder in the 1600 block of Ridgecrest. Two people have been pronounced deceased by medical staff.

ODESSA, Texas — An OPD investigation is underway after a murder happens in the 1600 block of Ridgecrest.

Odessa police can confirm that two people, 36-year-old Kristina Alvarado and 43-year-old William Silva, have been pronounced dead by medical staff.

Next of kin have been notified.

OPD said no outstanding suspects have been named at this time and there is no immediate threat to the public.

What NewsWest 9 does not know is if one of the two people that died were a suspected murderer.

We also don't know what weapons, if any, were involved in the incident.

The is an active investigation.