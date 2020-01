MIDLAND, Texas — A Midlander is in jail after crashing into Ski Skeller Wednesday morning.

The crash took place just before 7 a.m. Midland Police and Midland Fire responded to reports of a vehicle striking a building.

San Te, 28, was identified as the driver. They were found to be intoxicated.

Te was arrested for DWI and taken to the Midland County Jail.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

