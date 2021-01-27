CBP: Illegal immigration traffic seeing an increase along southwest border

Valentine has become a hotspot for the criminal activity.

TEXAS, USA — On the week of January 18, Customs and Border Protection agents arrested more than 100 illegal immigrants in Valentine, Texas in just 48 hours.

CBP official Greg Davis says one of the groups that was intercepted was larger than 50 people, putting the dozens of lives in danger.

"To be frank it's a dangerous area and especially at this time of the year with the cold weather and extreme temperatures, people that are not familiar with the area being pushed to their physical limitations," said Davis.

Agents say the recent spike in illegal immigration traffic has the Big Bend Sector of CBP at an all hands on deck approach.

"We're trying to protect the American people and we don't know where these folks are coming from, and if they have been exposed to COVID-19, it could be detrimental to the United States population," said Davis.

In this fiscal year from October through December, there have been 85,000 more illegal immigrant encounters across the southwest border than the previous year.

Sadly for some, the smuggling ends up deadly.

"They use and abuse them, they take their money, resources, and if for some reason they sow down the group they will leave them without thinking twice," said Davis.

CBP agents tell us while all of their resources are working and producing increased apprehensions, the goal is to save these people before the elements, the wild, or worse ends their life.

"Some are dehydrated, malnutrition, we look at that first and their humanitarian needs, then we'll deal with law enforcement later," said Davis.