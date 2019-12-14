MIDLAND, Texas — If you're not locking your car doors, Midland Police say it's time to realize you're part of the problem.

This year alone, there's been over one thousand car break-ins, and only 15% of those were forced entry.

Laptops, purses and other valuables are being swiped from car, but the most alarming item the thieves are getting away with is guns.

"People are coming from Odessa, coming from Big Spring, and coming from Lubbock just to burglarize vehicles in Midland because it's so easy," said Chief Deputy Jerad Fain.

"Even if you're not leaving things inside of your car, if your vehicle is unlocked they're going to keep coming back to your neighborhood."

2019 has had the highest number of vehicle burglaries in over 5 years.

Before this year, 2016 was the highest with 988 burglaries. This year Midland had more theft cases than that by September.

Police say their biggest concern is that people are leaving their cars unlocked with guns inside.

These guns are ending up in the hands of convicted felons and juveniles.

During the end of November and the beginning of December, there have been three incidents involving kids either shooting themselves or their friends with guns that were traced back to being stolen.

As od December 13 the Midland Police Department is still deciding what charges, if any, will be filed.

In 2019, the Midland Police Department Narcotics Unit has seized 84 guns, many of which were taken in burglaries.

That number does not include all of the guns that the 100 uniformed officers came across throughout the year.

Police are asking gun owners to be responsible and take their guns inside their homes with them at night.

The bottom line is- lock it or lose it.

