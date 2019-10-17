ODESSA, Texas —

When you're home, you usually feel safe, but after a recent increase in car break ins in North Odessa, police are reminded residents to lock it or lose it.

“We see it all around town, they kind of move around for a variety of different reasons and there’s different groups that do it from time to time so it's not uncommon for them to concentrate on one area and then move to a different area," said Wes Carta with the Odessa Police Department.

"Sometimes its just a crime of opportunity they’ll walk past, see a purse or some valuable left out in plain sight, and then that causes them to break into the vehicle."

There has been 22 reported car break-ins in the North Odessa neighborhoods in the last three months, and many of these were caught on camera.

“It's very helpful, then we’re able to take screenshots of suspects and then we’re able to partner up with the media and put that out to generate leads in the case," said Carta.

If you find yourself a victim of a car theft crime, the Odessa Police advice that you don't touch your vehicle, no matter how tempting it may be.

“Lock your doors on your vehicles, make sure you take in all your valuables and if you do leave anything valuable in your car, please hide it," said Carta.

The Odessa Police Department says 'lock, take, hide' is the best way to protect yourself from car burglaries.

