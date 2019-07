BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Friday, July 26, Deputies of the Brewster County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol agents found a body in an extremely remote area of Southeast Brewster County.

Authorities were informed Thursday, July 25 of an individual who passed away during his attempt to enter the country and began searching the area, on foot, ATV, and by aircraft, until the body was recovered.

Police are still investigating and will examine the individual to determine the cause of death.