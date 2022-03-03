Illegal migrant pleads guilty after assaulting Border Patrol agent

ALPINE, Texas — 21-year-old Robinson Mendoza-Gomez of Guatemala has pled guilty to assaulting a Border Patrol Agent.
Mendoza and a group of illegal migrants were stopped on December 14, 2021 in Van Horn by Border Patrol Agents. After Mendoza asked for one of the people in the group to be released and was denied, he struck one of the agents and injured his face.
Mendoza pled guilty to one count of Forcibly Assaulting a Federal Officer. Mendoza can possibly face up to 20 years in prison. There has not been a date set yet for the sentencing hearing.
The FBI is still investigating the case.