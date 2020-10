The Ector County Environmental Enforcement has captured images of the effects illegal dumpsites have on wildlife.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement has set up cameras at illegal dumpsites in order to catch illegal dumpers, but the cameras have also caught images of wildlife around these areas as well.

Ector County Environmental Enforcement states how dumpsites often create harborage for small rodents such as mice, snakes, and other small animals.