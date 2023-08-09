If you see something, say something

Midland Police Department reminds public the importance of giving information for pedestrian hit and run cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Police investigations into pedestrian hit and run cases can only go so far if they don't have all the information.

The Midland Police Department wants to remind the public how any information provided goes a long way.

According to MPD a lot of times the average person chooses not to get involved even if they saw something.

"There's a lot of people who see crimes occur but they tend to be afraid to get involved," MPD Traffic Division Lt. Pete Dehlinger said. "We get that answer a lot when we're talking with people. I think a lot of times they do that out of fear of retaliation, which very rarely occurs in cases like that."

If you see something or have information relevant to a case call MPD directly or call Crimestoppers.

You're not only helping out law enforcement, but you’re also helping to provide those who know the victim peace of mind.