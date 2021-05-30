'We're coming after you' | Houston Police Chief offers reward for tips on man who shot officer

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer has been released from the hospital just hours after being shot while working an extra job at an apartment complex in Spring Brach Sunday night.
Houston police said the shooting happened at the complex in the 9700 block of Pine Lake Drive at about 10:30 p.m.
HPD has identified the officer as John Brown, 33. He was released from the hospital before sunrise Monday.
Police said it started when the officer saw a man acting suspiciously on the property. When the officer approached, they exchanged words. At some point, the officer tried to grab the suspect, which is when the suspect fired multiple shots, hitting the officer twice in the leg, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer didn't fire at the suspect.
At this point, the suspect is not in custody.
Brown, who is an 8-year veteran assigned to the homicide division, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Finner says he talked to the officer, who he says is "doing well."
Finner said the suspect is a heavy-set Hispanic man, standing around 5 feet, 7 inches or 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a white shirt with black shorts.
Finner had a message Sunday night for that suspect.
“We’re coming after you," he said. "We ask that our citizens, that if there’s somebody who knows something out there, there will be an award for anybody reporting so we can get this suspect in custody.”
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.