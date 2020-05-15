HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — After the arrest of a suspect, the Howard County Sheriff's Office discovered a substantial amount of stolen property from local and surrounding areas in the suspect's home.

The discovery of the stolen property was made at 1701 Todd Rd. in Howard County following the arrest of 56-year-old Timothy Sipes.

The sheriff's office is now asking for the property owners to call 432-264-2231 ext. 4106 or 4107, but the owners must be able to name and describe the property.

However, Sipes will be charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle with more charges to follow.

There will also be more persons arrested in this investigation.