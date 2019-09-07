BIG SPRING, Texas — Monday evening, deputies of the Howard County Sheriff's arrested Jaden Wiggs, 21 and Morning Star Brazeal, 28, in connection to a burglary in San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, officers on patrol in an unmarked car saw what they suspected was an intoxicated driver in a white Cadillac Escalade just before 4:00 a.m. Friday, July 5.

The officers requested a marked patrol car conduct a traffic stop on the Escalade while they observed from a safe distance, but while waiting, the suspected intoxicated driver pulled into the parking lot of the Lillie Street Church of Christ.

One of the Escalade’s occupant began to discharge a firearm from the vehicle before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

The suspect lost police near Arden Road and Highway 2288, though police recovered a shotgun discarded from the Escalade during the suspect’s flight.

The Escalade was later discovered by Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies outside of Big Spring along with Wiggs and Brazeal.

The pair was in possession of two firearms, Methamphetamine, and numerous stolen ID Cards and credit and debit cards.

The Escalade was found to be stolen during the burglary of a building in San Angelo just prior to the incident with SAPD.

Wiggs was charged with Second Degree Felony Possession of Controlled Substance PG1, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, and an outstanding Parole Warrant.

Brazeal was charged with Second Degree Felony Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 and a warrant of arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance PG1.

Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division believe the apprehension has cleared several recent cases and numerous additional charges are expected to be filed pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.