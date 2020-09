Howard County Sheriff's Office warns local residents of someone posing as a deputy trying to collect fines on warrants.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Howard County Sheriff's Office warns local residents of someone identifying themselves as Deputy Tony Everett.

This person claims to be a part of the sheriff's office and is trying to collect fines on warrants.

The Sheriff's Office warns everyone this is a scam and no one from the office calls to collect money on any type of warrant.

Howard County residents need to be aware of this spam call.