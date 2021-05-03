DOJ: 5 facing federal charges after 97 people found in Houston ‘stash house’

All five suspects are accused of harboring and concealing people for “the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain.”

HOUSTON — Five suspects have been charged and arrested after last week’s discovery of a suspected human smuggling operation in a southwest Houston home, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Note: the video in this story is a Houston police press conference held the day the home was discovered

The justice department said 97 people were found in the home.

The criminal complaint charges Marina Garcia-Diaz, 22, of El Salvador; Henry Licona-Larios, 31, of Copan, Honduras; Kevin Licona-Lopez, 25, of Santa Barbara, Honduras; Marco Baca-Perez 30, of Michoacan, Mexico; and Marcelo Garcia-Palacios, 21, of Oaxaca, Mexico.

All five are accused of harboring and concealing people for “the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain.”

“All are noncitizens of the United States residing here illegally. They are expected to make their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 p.m. today,” stated the DOJ in a morning press release.

How Houston police were alerted to the home

Police were called to the home after authorities received a call from a woman reporting her brother had been kidnapped.

“She had paid several thousand dollars for him to be smuggled into the United States, according to the charges. However, the smugglers had allegedly demanded additional money before they would release her brother. They also threatened to kill him, according to the charges,” stated DOJ officials.

Investigators were led to the home, located on Chessington, where they found nearly a hundred people being held in just two rooms.

“The charges allege the rooms had deadbolts on the doors facing the outside which prevented escape,” stated the DOJ.

Left only in their underwear

All of the men were left only in their undergarments, according to officials. At least one of them was told he would be put in “four pieces of wood” if the money was not paid.

At the scene, Houston police said they believed some of the people appeared to be from Central America. Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said their main priority was making sure those rescued were healthy and safe.

"Horrible offense"

“Documented or not, this is a horrible offense. It nearly broke our hearts, and you see officers in there. It’s heartbreaking to see people treated that way,” Cantu said.

If convicted, each suspect faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum.