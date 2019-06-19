HOUSTON — A security guard shot and killed a man outside of a washateria Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

Lance Tyler Campbell, 27, has been charged with murder after fatally shooting the 60-year-old man, police said.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 7803 Bellfort Avenue in southeast Houston.

When Houston police and firefighters got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A security guard at the scene told police he was patrolling the property and had ordered the man not to come back the day before.

However, the man returned Tuesday night and was seen taking trash out of a Dumpster.

The security guard says he asked the man to leave the property, but he refused and became aggressive. The man then came at the security guard in “a threatening manner,” according to the security guard.

The security guard told police he fired once, striking and killing the man.

The business was open at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

HPD says after further investigation, Campbell's statements were not consistent with other evidence from the scene and he was charged with murder.

Police say they are waiting for management of the washateria to share surveillance video of the incident.

