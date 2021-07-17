HPD: Man dies at hospital after leaving club, getting into fight with relative near Rice Military area

Police ask if anyone witnessed what happened to call the Houston Police Department homicide division at 713-308-3600,

HOUSTON — A man died at the hospital early Saturday morning after getting into a fight with a relative once the two left a club near the Rice Military area, Houston police said.

This happened at about 2:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Sandman near Washington Avenue.

Investigators said the 51-year-old man and his 19-year-old relative left a club, got into an Uber and then got into a physical fight.

Police were called out and found the 51-year-old with possible head trauma. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators aren't sure what led to the fight, but said they are interviewing the 19-year-old to piece it together.

Police are looking for more surveillance video and are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

