Houston men arrested in bank jugging incident in Odessa

The men attempted to steal from the victim's car while they were inside a business.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Monday it has arrested two men for aggravated robbery and attempted auto burglary.

Frederick Lamont Pierson, 35, and Darius Russell, 29, both from Houston have been arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

These arrests come from a "bank jugging" incident at a local bank on March 3.

According to police, the victim in that incident parked at a business. Surveillance cameras caught someone breaking into his car.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect, who had grabbed the victim's bag, but the victim was assaulted in the process.

Other people attempting to help the victim reported a second person in the back seat of a white SUV pulled out a gun. The two men then fled in their vehicle.

While investigating, OPD saw a suspicious vehicle following customers leaving banks in the area. They also believe these people were involved in a similar incident in Midland.