HPD: Houston man arrested after allegedly killing his ex-wife and dismembering her body

Houston Police say Keysha Preston, 41, was last seen the day before Thanksgiving. She allegedly caught Sean Preston sexually abusing a child before her death.

A Houston man is behind bars charged with a horrific crime. Houston police say Sean Preston killed his ex-wife after she allegedly caught him in the act of sexually abusing a child.



Keysha Preston, 41, was last seen the day before Thanksgiving and is still missing. Police have surveillance video from this motel showing her walking into a room with her ex-husband and never coming out.

“Just remember she was a loving woman," said Scheryl Blakes, Keysha's mother.



It’s hard for Blakes to make sense of what happened to her daughter.



“That’s unbelievable, I birthed that girl for 9 months," she said.

Houston Police have arrested and charged Sean Preston with murder. The couple shares three kids and, according to court records, Preston had a history of domestic violence.



“Until it hits you, nobody knows, nobody, nobody, I’m just angry," said Blakes.



According to a search warrant, police believe Preston drove Keysha to the Motel King off Hwy. 59 and Laura Koppe in North Houston on November 24. They believe that's where he killed her and dismembered her body.

Investigators say he’s seen on surveillance video leaving, making several trips to his car with bags, including a large duffel bag or suitcase on wheels.

“God is in control, he’s going to have to answer to him.” Mother of missing Keysha Preston tells us after her daughter’s ex-husband Sean Preston was arrested for murder. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/B3NO2E5q1Y — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) December 18, 2021

A witness told police Preston called them asking for acid and a “throw down vehicle.”

However, court records show the couple’s story gets even more complicated. Documents show Keysha was the sole witness in a sexual assault of a child case where her ex-husband was the suspect.

In fact, records show he was interviewed about that case just nine days before Keysha disappeared.

“For a man, thinking he living a lavish life of money to take her life, God is in control, he is going to have to answer to him," said Blakes.