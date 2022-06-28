Houston man caught at border with 145 undocumented immigrants in trailer faces prison, $250K fine

Anthony Alfred Boring, 73, was caught at a border checkpoint just north of Laredo on April 15.

LAREDO, Texas — A 73-year-old Houston man is facing up to 20 years in prison for transporting more than 140 undocumented immigrants in a trailer, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Anthony Alfred Boring pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport an undocumented alien. On top of the possible prison sentence, Boring also faces a fine of up to $250,000. He has been and will remain in custody until his sentence is determined.

What happened

On April 15, Boring arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint on IH-35 about 30 miles north of Laredo. He was driving a tractor that was pulling a locked utility trailer.

When authorities asked him what was in the trailer, they said he appeared to be shocked, turned pale, his eyes got glassy and he sunk into his seat. He shrugged his shoulders and said, "I don't know."

When the trailer was unlocked, they found 145 people inside. Authorities said 86 were from Mexico, 49 were from Guatemala, five were from Honduras, three were from El Salvador and two were from Ecuador.