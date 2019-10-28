MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland Police are looking for the person responsible for approximately $30,000 in property damage and the death of a family horse.

According to police, an unknown person drove onto private property at the corner of County Rd. 1140 and County Rd. 120 early Sunday, October 20.

"This irresponsible and careless person caused extensive damage to the property and ran over the property owner’s beautiful horse who had been a family member for over 22 years," authorities said in a Facebook post.

The driver left behind the front bumper to a large light-colored newer model Ford truck after colliding and getting stuck in the property’s pond.

Police also say this person did not render aid to the horse who had extensive injuries and laid in pain for hours.

Midland Crime Stoppers

The damage caused is approximately $30,000 in property value and countless amounts of heartache to this wonderful family.

Midland Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 with an additional $3,000 reward from a private donor for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If you have helpful information, please do the right thing and call 694-TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous because no caller ID is ever used.

