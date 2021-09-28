Homicide rate on the rise in Midland

Since 2019, homicides are up 175% percent. They've jumped from four total in 2017 to 11 so far this year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The homicide rate in Midland is going up.

Last year, Midland saw 12 homicides total. It is the most the police department had ever seen in a year.

Right now, we are on track to beat that record. So far this year there have been 11 murders, and we still have three months to go.

As to why this is happening? Well, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman tells us there are a lot of factors here. The biggest one being a boom in population.

“We are seeing an overall decrease by 22% percent in crime between today and this time last year," Herman said. "We have seen an increase in specific crimes... larceny might be down but unfortunately, homicides are up.”

Most of the murders have been shooting or stabbings.

“It’s very dependent on circumstances, so whether it’s family violence or narcotics trafficking event," Herman said.

All the while, Midland Police need more officers. This is something that has been an issue for a few years here now.

“We can’t afford to not have as many officers as were allocated...we need more than the 195 given our population," Herman said. "So understanding we need those police officers on the streets that require equipment and everything that goes with it. It’s the price of doing business if you want a safe community, you have got to provide the equipment to the men and women who are protecting our citizens.”

So what exactly should Midlanders do?

“Be vigilant, monitor your surroundings, make sure where you are is as safe as you can be. Lock your doors and secure your door," Herman said. "And by all means please secure your weapons at night."

Herman suggests taking your weapons out of your car at night.

"Because the last thing we want is someone to get ahold of the gun and that gun is used in a homicide because of your negligence.”