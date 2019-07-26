HOBBS, N.M. — A Hobbs man suspected of murder has been arrested by Hobbs police.

Steven Salazar, 30, has been charged with the murder of Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra, 26.

Investigators responded to the 1000 block of South Elm Street at around 3:48 a.m. on July 25. They were responding to reports of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers identified Barrientos-Ibarra who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Salazar to be the suspect in the shooting and that he had left the scene prior to the police arriving.

Salazar has been charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A warrant is out for his arrest and the judge has determined there will be no bond.

If you have any information on this incident or Salazar's whereabouts you are asked to call Hobbs police at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.