HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs police are searching for the suspect in a murder that took place on October 4.

Investigators have determined Edward Soto, 35, was involved in the death of Eric Carrasco, 26.

Carrasco was found at the Motel 6 on Marland Street after officers responded to a call concerning shots fired and a vehicle striking the building. He was located inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Soto. He is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm by a Felon. Judge Lebreee has also issued a No Bond Hold upon Soto's arrest.

If you have any information on Soto or this incident you are asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

