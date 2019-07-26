HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs police have arrested 30-year-old Steven Salazar and charged him with the murder of Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra, 26.

The Hobbs Police Department apprehended Salazar Thursday night at the 2000 block of East Clinton St. 22-year-old Scotty Casillas was also charged with harboring a felon after the HPD SWAT Team found Salazar in Casillas's apartment.

Investigators discovered the murder had taken place when they responded to the 1000 block of South Elm Street at around 3:48 a.m. on July 25. They were responding to reports of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers identified Barrientos-Ibarra who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Salazar was the suspect in the shooting and that he had left the scene prior to the police arriving.