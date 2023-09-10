Hobbs Police make an arrest after a man's body was found lying on a motel room floor

A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for the shooting death of 35-year-old Maharshi Bhakta that took place on Oct. 7.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection to a shooting death that took place around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7.

According to a Hobbs Police Facebook post Monday, officers responded to 200 N. Marland, the Executive Inn Motel, where they found the body of 35-year-old Maharshi Bhakta lying on the floor of a motel room near the door. Hobbs Police say Bhakta was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

HPD did a thorough investigation of the incident and identified the shooter as a 17-year-old juvenile. Officers arrested the juvenile at a local residence on Oct. 8 for first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been obtained by Hobbs Police.

Bhakta was transported by Hobbs Fire Department Emergency Medical Personnel to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is still on-going and if you have any information regarding the incident, you should call dispatch at 575-397-9265. You can also call Lea County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 575-393-8005.