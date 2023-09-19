Hobbs Police Department receives threats of a school shooting

Through Snapchat, Hobbs Police Department were made aware of a screenshot circulating on the social media app.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department released a statement through Facebook about threats of a school shooting via Snapchat.

According to New Mexico State Police, they were provided screenshots of the school shooting threat through the social media app in the area of Alamogordo, NM.

The City of Hobbs says several agencies are working diligently to find the origin of the threat.

Hobbs Police have not confirmed any credible threats to the Hobbs Municipal Schools at this time.

According to the press release, Hobbs PD will have additional officers surveilling the Hobbs schools on Wednesday.