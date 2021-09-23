Hobbs Police Department investigates homicide at Avalon Cove Apartments

The incident left one dead and two others injured.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is investigating an incident that left one person dead and two others injured.

On Thursday at 3:35 p.m., HPD officers responded to 1200 E. Broadway, or the Avalon Cove Apartments, in reference to a welfare check.

When they arrived to the scene, officers found a woman dead, with an apparent gunshot wound. Two additional victims, also with apparent gunshot wounds, were found and transported by Hobbs EMS for medical treatment.