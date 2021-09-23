Hobbs Police Department investigates homicide at Avalon Cove Apartments

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is investigating an incident that left one person dead and two others injured.
On Thursday at 3:35 p.m., HPD officers responded to 1200 E. Broadway, or the Avalon Cove Apartments, in reference to a welfare check.
When they arrived to the scene, officers found a woman dead, with an apparent gunshot wound. Two additional victims, also with apparent gunshot wounds, were found and transported by Hobbs EMS for medical treatment.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Hobbs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 575-397-9265 or Crime Stoppers at 575-398-8005.