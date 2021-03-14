Hobbs Police Department asks community for information on theft case

The Hobbs Police Department is asking the community for help on information on a case that involves the theft of a stolen ice machine valued at $4,000.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking the community for help on information on a case that involves the theft of a stolen ice machine valued at $4,000.

The theft happened on Feb. 26, in the 5000 blk of North Lovington Hwy.

Hobbs Police Department is reporting that there is some information on the case involving the two suspects, but is asking the community for more help.

If anyone has any additional information on this case, they are asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.