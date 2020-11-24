Hobbs Police asks for help in shooting incident

HOBBS, New Mexico — The Hobbs Police Department has asked for help with shooting incident involving 18-year-old male.
HPD responded to a call on November 23 to the 2000 block of North Jefferson Street. The call was in reference to a trauma with injury according to the press release.
Upon arrival, HPD found 18-year-old Derek Evans with a gunshot wound on his body. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Lubbock where he received treatment from the incident.
Evans is in critical condition at Covenant Medical Center.
HPD would like anyone to call their station if they have any knowledge or information about the incident. You can call either directly message HPD on Facebook, call Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005, or HPD at 575-397-9265.