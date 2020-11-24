Hobbs Police asks for help in shooting incident

Derek Evans was found with a gunshot wound when police arrived on the scene.

HOBBS, New Mexico — The Hobbs Police Department has asked for help with shooting incident involving 18-year-old male.

HPD responded to a call on November 23 to the 2000 block of North Jefferson Street. The call was in reference to a trauma with injury according to the press release.

Upon arrival, HPD found 18-year-old Derek Evans with a gunshot wound on his body. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Lubbock where he received treatment from the incident.

Evans is in critical condition at Covenant Medical Center.