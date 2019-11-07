HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs police have arrested two people in connection with a murder investigation from July 8.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1600 block of North Coleman at 7:20 p.m. after they received a call about a deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers found Rojelio Velasquez, 37, and Chrystal Moore, 40, dead inside the house from gunshot injuries.

Investigators determined that Hector Madrid, 40, of Hobbs and Alfonso Aldaco, 25, from Lubbock had gone to the residence to purchase heroine. After Madrid entered the residence, shots were reportedly fired.

With assistance from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Texas Anti-Gang Unit and City of Lubbock SWAT Team, Madrid was arrested on July 10 and is being held in the Lubbock County Jail.

Aldaco turned himself in to Hobbs police on July 10 and is being held at the Hobbs City Jail.

Madrid has been charged with two counts of murder, while Aldaco has been charged with two counts of accessory murder.

The investigation is still underway but no further arrests are anticipated.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.