Hobbs Municipal Schools reports of an off-campus incident involving an individual firing a handgun

Hobbs Police Department reported no known injuries as a result of this altercation and is currently investigating.

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs Municipal Schools posted on Facebook that an altercation between three individuals, involving a handgun, happened after school Thursday near the campus.

According to the post, one of the individuals produced a handgun and fired a single shot in the direction of one of the other participants.

Hobbs Police responded to the incident after a witness called their department about the scene that unfolded.

HMS says no known injuries were reported.

No one has been arrested at this time and HPD is currently investigating the incident.

If you know any information in relation to what happened you are advised to call HPD at 575-397-9265.