Hobbs man with over 100 criminal charges arrested

HOBBS, N.M. — On May 17th, around 7 a.m., an officer with the Hobbs Police Department recognized a subject with several outstanding warrants, identified as 29-year-old Aaron Castillo of Hobbs, NM, in the area of Selman and Sunset.

The officer confronted Castillo in an attempt to apprehend him and he left running on foot and jumped a fence. With the assistance of New Mexico State Police, officers were able to detain Castillo briefly before evading from officers again. Officers continued to pursue Castillo until he was arrested in the 2500 block of North Selman. He is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center.

Castillo was charged with resisting, evading, obstructing an officer and escape from custody of a peace officer.

Castillo had three active arrest warrants through District Court for failure to appear on previous felony burglary charges.

Castillo has a criminal history of over 100 criminal charges locally, which includes 51 counts of failure to appear and 17 counts of resisting, evading and obstructing an Officer.

He was arrested on March 26th, on an arrest warrant for two counts of auto burglary and subsequently released after arraignment.